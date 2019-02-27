Home » News » Alfa Romeo » 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia announced

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia announced

27 February 2019 15:21:42

Along with the new special edition Alfa Romeo Racing, available for the Stelvio and Giulia QV, the Italian manufacturer is also unveiling an updated Giulietta, a car that is reaching the end of its career.

At the Geneva Motor Show, the 2019 Giulia will be presented in the Veloce version, with an aggressive look and generous standard specification. Key external features include the new sports bumpers and yellow oversize Brembo brakes and glossy black finish on the wingmirrors, handles, front grille, fog light bezel, and oversize twin exhaust pipes. 

The external finishing touches are completed by the side skirts, the tinted windows and the new gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels with 5 double spokes. Inside, the new Giulietta Veloce features Alcantara and fabric seats with contrasting yellow stitching, head restraints with the Alfa Romeo logo, aluminium pedals and kick plate, matte anthracite mouldings and contoured sports steering wheel with yellow stitching, also featured on the gear leaver and hand brake.
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia announced
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia announced Photos

Giulietta Veloce is powered by the new 170hp 2.0-litre diesel engine, with six-speed Alfa TCT automatic transmission, with steering wheel mounted shift paddles. The car on display also includes the Tech Pack, with Alfa Connect 7-inch radio by Alpine infotainment system, which is Apple CarPlay ready and Android Auto compatible, rearview camera and parking sensors, USB-HDMI input and Mopar Connect.

The stand will also showcase the new Giulietta in Executive trim, not part of the UK line-up, complete with new Visconti Green paintwork and Chocolate leather upholstery.




Tags: , , ,

Posted in Alfa Romeo, New Vehicles

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia announced Photos (1 photos)
  • 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia announced

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. McLaren 600LT Spider customised by MSO

    McLaren 600LT Spider customised by MSO

  2. Volkswagen T-Roc R - all you need to know

    Volkswagen T-Roc R - all you need to know

  3. Honda HR-V Sport model launched in UK

    Honda HR-V Sport model launched in UK

  4.  
  5. Fiat Panda Connected by Wind to be launched in Geneva

    Fiat Panda Connected by Wind to be launched in Geneva

  6. Seat Minimo concept car unveiled

    Seat Minimo concept car unveiled

  7. Abarth 124 Rally Tribute to debut in Geneva

    Abarth 124 Rally Tribute to debut in Geneva

Related Specs

  1. 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2

    Engine: Aluminum AlloyInline-4 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 7500 rpmN/A

  2. 1924 Alfa Romeo P2

    Engine: Supercharged Inline-8, Power: 114.8 kw / 153.9 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 1910 ALFA 24HP

    N/A, Power: 17.9 kw / 24 bhpN/A

  4. 1975 Alfa Romeo 33-3 TT12

    Engine: Flat-12 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 372.9 kw / 500.1 bhp @ 11000 rpm, Torque: 336 nm / 247.8 ft lbs @ 9000 rpm

  5. 1936 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900A

    Engine: Inline-8, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp @ 5300 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversaryCupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...

Market News

Skoda first quarter sales reached record numberSkoda first quarter sales reached record number
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...

Gadgets

Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the USAudi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...

Various News

Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire rangeVolvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range
Volvo has taken a a significant step towards its electrification goals with the release of upgraded and newly developed electrified powertrain options, ...

Motorsports

2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...

Videos

Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on AutobahnVideo: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
Copyright CarSession.com