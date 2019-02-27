2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia announced

Along with the new special edition Alfa Romeo Racing, available for the Stelvio and Giulia QV, the Italian manufacturer is also unveiling an updated Giulietta, a car that is reaching the end of its career.





At the Geneva Motor Show, the 2019 Giulia will be presented in the Veloce version, with an aggressive look and generous standard specification. Key external features include the new sports bumpers and yellow oversize Brembo brakes and glossy black finish on the wingmirrors, handles, front grille, fog light bezel, and oversize twin exhaust pipes.





The external finishing touches are completed by the side skirts, the tinted windows and the new gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels with 5 double spokes. Inside, the new Giulietta Veloce features Alcantara and fabric seats with contrasting yellow stitching, head restraints with the Alfa Romeo logo, aluminium pedals and kick plate, matte anthracite mouldings and contoured sports steering wheel with yellow stitching, also featured on the gear leaver and hand brake.





Giulietta Veloce is powered by the new 170hp 2.0-litre diesel engine, with six-speed Alfa TCT automatic transmission, with steering wheel mounted shift paddles. The car on display also includes the Tech Pack, with Alfa Connect 7-inch radio by Alpine infotainment system, which is Apple CarPlay ready and Android Auto compatible, rearview camera and parking sensors, USB-HDMI input and Mopar Connect.





The stand will also showcase the new Giulietta in Executive trim, not part of the UK line-up, complete with new Visconti Green paintwork and Chocolate leather upholstery.

















