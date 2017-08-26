2018 Volvo XC40 - New teaser images and video
26 August 2017 05:29:33
Volvo will unveil the new 2018 XC40 SUV during the Frankfurt Motor Show. Until than, the Swedish car manufacturer has published new teaser images and a new teaser video with the upcoming model. This time, we won't see the car but we will find out what determined the layout of the interior.
Volvo declares an end to a problem faced daily by drivers around the globe: a lack of suitable and functional storage space inside their car. As part of the XC40’s development phase, Volvo customer research team spent considerable time investigating how city dwellers around the globe use their car on a daily basis – and, more importantly, how they store their belongings in their cars.
“As we spoke to people about how and where they store the things they carry with them daily, it was quite clear that most of today’s cars are falling short in this area. Phones slide around in the mid-console, takeaway bags are at constant risk of falling over and people fumble behind the wheel as they try to get service cards out of their wallets. We set out to solve these and many other issues we encountered,” says Louiza Atcheba, Model Brand Manager for the 40 Series at Volvo Cars.
As a result, the new XC40 will get better storage space in the doors (no speakers here), an air-ventilated dashboard-mounted sub-woofer, a small fold-away hook was added to the glove compartment and both front seats offer a storage space under them.
The XC40 also offers slots for credit and service cards that can be neatly inserted into the dashboard while in the tunnel console, under the armrest, there is a large storage area with room for a tissue box. A special, removable bin allows you to discard and quickly get rid of waste.
