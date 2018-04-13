2018 Subaru Outback updated in UK
13 April 2018 05:27:18
Subaru is updating its UK range and introducing new specifications on the Outback. The 2018 version of the popular crossover hosts a series of updates, both to the exterior and interior.
Among the most significant changes to the exterior design for Outback is the redesigned front grille, bumper, door mirrors and headlights. The hexagonal grille redesign showcases a sharper, more defined shape and incorporates the distinctive Subaru wing design, which draws parallels to the iconic horizontally opposed Subaru Boxer engine.
An addition to both the exterior design and the safety suite is a new front view camera, which has been positioned below the marques six-star badge. Placed on the front grille, the front view camera can monitor a 180 degree area in front of the car that would normally be in the driver’s blind spot. These images, as well as visible guidelines, are displayed on the touchscreen to aide drivers.
Allowing for increased all-round visibility, the 2018 Outback SUV is fitted with an additional side view camera mounted at the base of the passenger door mirror.
Lane Keep Assist completes the EyeSight driver assistance safety technology suite and is included as standard on all 2018 Outback models. Lane Keep Assist offers gentle steering control if the vehicle is about to deviate from its lane at approximately 40mph or above. Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist technology suite includes: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Lane Sway and Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Pre-collision Braking System and Pre-collision Throttle Management.
Steering Responsive Headlights are also new to Outback, with the introduction improving driver safety and increasing visibility at night.
Interior changes include a subtle redesign to improve the atmosphere for occupants of Outback. New decorative gloss black panels and silver surrounds create a consistent and sophisticated look, whilst the touchscreen size has been increased from 7” to a new 8” multifunction colour touchscreen for the SE Premium model, which is also compatible with both Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and DAB radio functionality. The SE trim level also receives a refresh with an updated 6.5” multifunction colour touchscreen and fabric seating trim with heated front seats.
Prices for the 2018 Subaru Outback start from £29,995 for the SE Model and £33,010 for the SE Premium.
