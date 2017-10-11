Home » News » Range Rover » 2018 Range Rover updates announced
2018 Range Rover updates announced
11 October 2017 16:57:54
To keep the current Range Rover up to date and with some fresh extras inside, Land Rover is introducing the 2018 version.
The luxury SUV now benefits from front seats with an optional 24-way movement thanks to the new seat frames, with wider and deeper foams as well as heated arm rests. In the rear a completely redesigned cabin and seating layout create a tranquil space.
If you’re working while being driven, up to 17 connection points including domestic plug sockets, USB, HDMI and 12-volt are all available. A 4G Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices and convenient storage are all designed for the business traveler.
The cabin is tailored for relaxation with luxurious seats offering up to 25 massage programs thanks to Hot Stone massage technology within the seat backs.
Wider, softer seats offer sumptuous comfort. Reclining by up to 40 degrees, they make the most of the additional 7.3-in (186mm) legroom (now 47.5-in/1,206mm in total) and can be deployed at the touch of button. The comfort extends to heated and cooled seats, plus heated arm, foot and calf rests. For additional convenience and personalization, all seat functionality can be controlled via a smartphone app, whether inside or outside the vehicle.
The interior has been elevated by the integration of the most advanced infotainment system yet created by Jaguar Land Rover. InControl Touch Pro Duo, combines two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens on the center console. Information can be swiped from one screen to the other.
The new Range Rover has been enhanced with Gesture sunblind (opened and closed by an advanced gesture control system that senses an occupant’s hand movement. All it takes to open the blind is a rearward swipe in front of the rear view mirror, and forwards to close) and Activity key (customers can securely lock and unlock their vehicle without the need to carry a conventional key fob).
