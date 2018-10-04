2018 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo Edition launched
4 October 2018 06:53:44
Ram wants to make its clients happy in the US and to better fight the best seller F-150 from Ford. So its launching a special edition of its Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn. It is called Rodeo Edition.
Loaded with premium materials, the Longhorn interior presents unique features and design cues. The Longhorn Ram Rodeo Edition builds on that theme by adding a suede headliner against beautifully contrasted interior colors such as Black and Cattle Tan.
Ram Rodeo’s exterior design upgrades include body-colored bumpers and side-steps. Distinctive “LONGHORN” badging stretches across the width of the tailgate against available RV Match Walnut Brown, Brilliant Black Crystal, Bright White, Pearl White, Delmonico Red or Granite Crystal Metallic (monotone only). 20-inch aluminum wheels with optional painted pockets are standard on Ram 2500/3500 single-rear-wheel trucks. Ram 3500 dual-rear-wheel trucks receive 17-inch polished aluminum wheels.
The Ram Rodeo includes a 5th wheel/gooseneck trailer prep package and bed-view camera to provide owners with a factory solution for heavy trailers and deliver a clear view to align with the hitch point. The Longhorn Ram Rodeo also features Ram’s exclusive rear air suspension for comfort and expert load-leveling when hauling payload or trailer.
Rounding out exterior features, the addition of a Mopar bed step and Ram’s skid plate protection group will remind owners that although luxurious, the Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo is very much a pickup ready for work.
The Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo Edition is available in Crew Cab and Mega Cab, 4x2 and 4x4 configurations. Standard 6.4-liter HEMI V8 or optional 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo-diesel I6.
The new 2018 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo price starts at $60,790.
