2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo launched













Porsche is raising the stake in the highly competitive premium segment with the introduction of the most powerful version of the new generation Cayenne. The 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo took its place at the top of the model line at the 67th Frankfurt International Motor Show.





With an exclusive front end and the LED main headlights of the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), at night, the new Turbo sets itself apart from other Cayenne models with its double-row front light modules. Widened wheel arches with painted trim and special 21-inch wheels reserved for the Cayenne Turbo characterize the side view. Turbo-specific twin tailpipes distinguish this model from its six-cylinder siblings.





Interior design elements including the center-mounted grab handles continue in the third-generation Cayenne Turbo. Like other members of the new Cayenne family the newest model features the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, which includes a high-definition 12.3-inch screen in the dashboard and an analog tachometer flanked by two seven-inch full-HD screens.





Virtually all of the vehicle functions can be displayed and operated using the high-resolution display and touchscreen of the Porsche Advanced Cockpit. Among them, for example, is the standard 710-watt BOSE Surround Sound System.





Other equipment newly included by default in the latest Cayenne Turbo includes 18-way sport seats, seatbacks with integrated headrests, and standard heating functions for all outboard seats as well as the steering wheel.

At the heart of the Cayenne Turbo is the twin-turbo four-liter V8 with 550 hp and 567 lb-ft of peak torque (increases of 30 hp and 14 lb-ft versus the previous Cayenne Turbo). Standard Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive works with the new eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission to improve acceleration, speed, and highway cruising comfort. The new Cayenne Turbo exceeds the previous Cayenne Turbo S in many areas. For example, it sprints to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds (or 3.7 seconds when equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package, 0.1 second quicker than the previous Cayenne Turbo S) and boasts a higher top track speed of 177 mph.





With six selectable height levels, the ground clearance can be manually adjusted to suit the off-road terrain. These are also actively controlled via five new driving programs for on- and off-road use. The default setting is the on-road program. Four other modes activate the conditioning for mild off-road terrain: Mud, Gravel, Sand, or Rocks. The drive mode, chassis settings, and differential locks can be selected to adapt to the relevant setting.





Complemented by optional rear-axle steering, electric Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) roll stabilization connected to a 48-volt vehicle electrical system and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), the new Cayenne Turbo achieves impressive driving dynamics.





















