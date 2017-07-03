Home » News » Porsche » 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is here and has 700 horsepower and supercar performances
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is here and has 700 horsepower and supercar performances
3 July 2017
Porsche has unveiled the all new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS during the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The things are pretty simple. This is the most powerful and fastest 911 ever made.
The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS uses the 3.8 liter flat-six turbo engine from the 911 Turbo S but this time it was tweaked to deliver 700 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to a revised seven speed PDK transmission, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS can run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 340 km/h. I told you - supercar performances.
Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS comes with sport seats, red Alcantara upholstery and a unique multimedia system. The latter one comes with Porsche Track Precision app which enables detailed recording, display and analysis of driving data on a smartphone.
If you are looking for a more professional interior you can order the Chrono pack. Otherwise you can put on the new 911 GT2 RS the Weissach package with 30-kg weight saving.
