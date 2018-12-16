Home » News » Miscellaneous » 2018 Nurburgring crash compilation - that time has arrived
2018 Nurburgring crash compilation - that time has arrived
16 December 2018 03:24:25
Every year, some passionate gearheads are traveling to Germany in order to search the adrenaline. In other words, there are some crazy enthusiasts guys who are going to run their cars around the Nordschleife in Nurburgring.
But not everybody has a middle name like Vettel, Raikkonen or Hamilton. And this is why, every time we have a unique car crash compilation from the Nurburgring.
And because we are talking about track days, you will be able to see some common cars around the 21 kilometer track. But enought now. Let's see some good driving at work. Not!
