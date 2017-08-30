2018 Nissan Armada receives Intelligent Rear View Mirror

Nissan has a strong presence in US when it comes to big SUV. The Armada is one great example, the SUV being well regarded among US customers. To keep in line with the latest evolution of Nissan technologies, Armada is receiving a well deserved update for its 2018 version.





To be more precise, Armada adds standard NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM, an 8-inch multi-touch display, HD Radio, SiriusXM Travel Link with three years of trial access, Enhanced Voice Recognition, Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant, and additional USB ports for all three grade levels – SV, SL and Platinum.





And, for the first time on any Nissan vehicle, Armada Platinum models include standard Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM)5, which uses a high-resolution camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle to project a clear image onto an LCD monitor built into the standard rearview mirror. A switch located at the bottom of the mirror allows the driver to access either the traditional rearview mirror system or the new Intelligent Rear View Mirror.





The benefits are “removing” interior obstacles such as oversize cargo and rear headrests, improving visibility in low-light conditions, reducing glare and providing an expanded field of view.





The standard seating configuration includes front 8-way power-adjustable bucket seats with large center console, 2nd row fold flat 60/40 split bench seat and 3rd row 60/40-split folding bench seat, which folds flat into the floor for extra cargo carrying flexibility. A 3rd row seat power-folding feature is standard on SL and Platinum grades. Armada Platinum models are also available with optional 2nd row Captain’s Chairs with removable 2nd row console (resulting in 7-passenger seating capacity).





Among the long list of standard Armada features are heated front seats. Climate-controlled (heating and cooling), heated steering wheel and heated 2nd row seats are standard on Platinum models. Armada SV offers premium cloth seating surfaces, while leather-appointed seating is standard on SL and Platinum grades. The Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control system (with microfilter) uses direct/indirect airflow, including a 2nd row “curtain” vent to effectively distribute cool air to every seat.









