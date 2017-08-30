2018 Nissan Armada receives Intelligent Rear View Mirror
30 August 2017 12:15:10
Nissan has a strong presence in US when it comes to big SUV. The Armada is one great example, the SUV being well regarded among US customers. To keep in line with the latest evolution of Nissan technologies, Armada is receiving a well deserved update for its 2018 version.
To be more precise, Armada adds standard NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM, an 8-inch multi-touch display, HD Radio, SiriusXM Travel Link with three years of trial access, Enhanced Voice Recognition, Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant, and additional USB ports for all three grade levels – SV, SL and Platinum.
And, for the first time on any Nissan vehicle, Armada Platinum models include standard Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM)5, which uses a high-resolution camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle to project a clear image onto an LCD monitor built into the standard rearview mirror. A switch located at the bottom of the mirror allows the driver to access either the traditional rearview mirror system or the new Intelligent Rear View Mirror.
The benefits are “removing” interior obstacles such as oversize cargo and rear headrests, improving visibility in low-light conditions, reducing glare and providing an expanded field of view.
The standard seating configuration includes front 8-way power-adjustable bucket seats with large center console, 2nd row fold flat 60/40 split bench seat and 3rd row 60/40-split folding bench seat, which folds flat into the floor for extra cargo carrying flexibility. A 3rd row seat power-folding feature is standard on SL and Platinum grades. Armada Platinum models are also available with optional 2nd row Captain’s Chairs with removable 2nd row console (resulting in 7-passenger seating capacity).
Among the long list of standard Armada features are heated front seats. Climate-controlled (heating and cooling), heated steering wheel and heated 2nd row seats are standard on Platinum models. Armada SV offers premium cloth seating surfaces, while leather-appointed seating is standard on SL and Platinum grades. The Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control system (with microfilter) uses direct/indirect airflow, including a 2nd row “curtain” vent to effectively distribute cool air to every seat.
Chevrolet is expanding the Tahoe US range with the introduction of a new special edition called simply Custom. It is available for the 2018 model year ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
BMW wants to encourage its lowering emissions politics and is offering an innovative incentive scheme in UK. It offers an additional £2,000 off all new ...
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
