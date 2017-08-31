2018 Nissan 370Z updates announced
31 August 2017 12:36:03
Nissan is constantly updating the 370Z to keep it alive for those who are looking for a sports car. The 2018 version of the Japanese sportscar receives some upgrades that includes new exterior finishes.
Upgrades include black door handles and a black rear bumper fascia. Dark-tinted headlamps and rear combination lights, previously only available on the NISMO model, are now standard. The car also gains a new distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels and a stunning new Red Metallic exterior body colour is available.
Nissan has partnered with performance brand EXEDY to integrate a new high-performance clutch into manual versions of the 370Z. Perfecting the downshift, this reduces driver pedal effort and delivers even greater levels of gear change precision.
The NissanConnect Premium infotainment system, featuring a seven-inch touch-screen, sat-nav, DVD player and rear-view camera, is standard on GT grade as well as the 370Z NISMO.
Power comes from a 3.7-litre 328 PS V6, driving the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. The 370Z NISMO remain on sale without the 2018 upgrades.
