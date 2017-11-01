2018 Jeep Wrangler - official pictures and details
1 November 2017 15:49:00
Jeep has published the first pictures and videos of the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the model which will be showcased during the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. According to company's official press release, the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler will come with a “dozens of different door, top, and windshield combinations".
Also, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will continue to be sold with two door, four doors, hard-top or soft-top and it will have an evolutionary design.
For now, the guys from Jeep didn't offered any details about the engine line-up but they have mention that there will be "advanced fuel-efficient powertrains". According to some rumors we will see a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a turbodiesel one and even a hybrid version. Same voices told us that we might see an updated version of the 3.6 liter V6 unit used in current generation. The four-wheel drive system will be a part of the new car.
With all the details about the new generation 2018 Jeep Wrangler we will come on November 29.
