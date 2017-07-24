2018 Jaguar XJ receives new safety features
24 July 2017 18:10:02
Jaguar is updating the current XJ limousine with a series of new safety features available for the 2018 version. The range of enhancements to the 2018 XJ luxury sports saloon include the introduction of the XJR575 performance flagship model, a host of technology upgrades and the addition of the latest intelligent safety features.
Forward Traffic Detection is designed to assist drivers when forward visibility is restricted, for example when pulling out of blind junctions.
Lane Keep Assist is able to determine the car’s lane position and monitor steering inputs. If the vehicle drifts out of its lane without indicating, the system applies gentle steering torque to correct the movement and prevent the unintended lane-change.
In addition, Driver Condition Monitor is able to identify periods of little or no steering activity followed by sudden or excessive inputs – a clear indication of driver fatigue – and display multi-stage visual warnings to prompt the driver to take a break.
The pedestrian safety bar is raised further by Jaguar’s Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), which provides superior functionality with the introduction of Pedestrian Detection. The system operates from 3-37mph (5-60km/h) and uses an advanced forward-facing stereo digital camera to spot hazards, automatically applying the brakes when the risk of a collision is detected.
The 2018 Model Year XJ is available to order now from Jaguar UK retailers, priced from £59,995.
