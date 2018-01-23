Home » News » GMC » 2018 GMC Terrain aerodynamics improved

2018 GMC Terrain aerodynamics improved

23 January 2018

When we refer to SUV's aerodynamics are not so important. The cars are usually boxy and big. GMC wanted more for its Terrain model. 

GMC Terrain engineers clocked more than 300 hours in the wind tunnel to refine every surface of the Terrain, from the front grille to the rear spoiler.

The Terrain’s lifted stance means that more air can flow under the vehicle and pressurize the chassis components, which increases aerodynamic drag. To reduce this drag and optimize aero performance, Terrain aerodynamicists used testing and simulation to craft features that effectively guide air to the back of the vehicle.
Just like airflow is essential for vehicle performance, football aerodynamics are critical for game time performance. While the vehicle and a football are vastly different in size and function, the aerodynamics teams for both analyze air trails using tools such as computational fluid dynamic (CFD) analytics.


