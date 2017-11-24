2018 Ford Transit Custom officially unveiled
24 November 2017 18:31:08
|Tweet
Ford is strengthening its presence in the European utility-cars segment with the introduction of the new Transit Custom. This new car follows the very successfulTransit that became the top-selling van in its segment in 2015 and contributed towards a record sales year in 2016 in the UK, and continues to lead the market this year with 86,400 sold September year-to-date.
Powered by Ford’s EcoBlue 2.0-litre diesel engine, Transit Custom has been re-engineered to offer a new ECOnetic van variant delivering improved fuel efficiency and 148g/km CO2 emissions.
With a new front-end design with three-bar Transit grille, Ford’s one-tonne van provides drivers with the ideal mobile office environment, featuring a completely new cabin that offers best-in-class stowage, improved comfort and ergonomics, and easy connectivity with SYNC 3 or MyFord Dock options. Further technologies introduced to commercial vehicles for the first time include Intelligent Speed Assist.
For the driver, all-new displays and control panels have been designed for enhanced ergonomics and ease of use, and high-series models feature a floating, tablet-inspired eight-inch colour touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system that can be operated with pinch and swipe gestures.
New Transit Custom is the first commercial vehicle to offer Intelligent Speed Assist, a feature that could help prevent drivers from exceeding speed limits, and potentially from incurring costly speeding penalties.
The system enables automatic adjustment of maximum vehicle speed to remain within legal limits, using the Traffic Sign Recognition system to detect speed limit signs. Drivers activate Intelligent Speed Assist via steering wheel controls to set a maximum vehicle speed. The system uses a windscreen-mounted camera to monitor road signs and, when the speed limit is lower than that maximum set speed, slows the vehicle as required.
The new model is the first Ford van in Europe to offer Ford’s Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert
The Transit Custom PHEV utilises an advanced hybrid system that targets a zero-emission range exceeding 30 miles, and features the multi-award-winning Ford EcoBoost 1.0-litre petrol engine as a range extender. The hybrid electric van will begin trials with fleet customers in London from December this year.
Available to order across Europe in December, new Transit Custom is scheduled for customer delivery from early 2018.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Ford 427 ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2006 Ford F250 Super Cheif ConceptEngine: Tri-Fuel V10, Power: 231.2 kw / 310 bhp @ 4250 rpm, Torque: 576.22 nm / 425 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2000 Ford Focus FR200 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 226.7 kw / 304.0 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1985 Ford RS200Engine: Ford BDT Inline-4, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 292.0 nm / 215.4 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Mini 1499 GT launched in UK
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
Concept Cars
Mazda Kai unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact ...
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact ...
Custom Cars
Brabus 900 is the ultimate package for the mighty Mercedes-Maybach S650
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this ...
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Various News
Judas Priest Porsche 911 Turbo SE up for auction
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...