2018 Ford Transit Custom officially unveiled

Ford is strengthening its presence in the European utility-cars segment with the introduction of the new Transit Custom. This new car follows the very successfulTransit that became the top-selling van in its segment in 2015 and contributed towards a record sales year in 2016 in the UK, and continues to lead the market this year with 86,400 sold September year-to-date.





Powered by Ford’s EcoBlue 2.0-litre diesel engine, Transit Custom has been re-engineered to offer a new ECOnetic van variant delivering improved fuel efficiency and 148g/km CO2 emissions.





With a new front-end design with three-bar Transit grille, Ford’s one-tonne van provides drivers with the ideal mobile office environment, featuring a completely new cabin that offers best-in-class stowage, improved comfort and ergonomics, and easy connectivity with SYNC 3 or MyFord Dock options. Further technologies introduced to commercial vehicles for the first time include Intelligent Speed Assist.





For the driver, all-new displays and control panels have been designed for enhanced ergonomics and ease of use, and high-series models feature a floating, tablet-inspired eight-inch colour touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system that can be operated with pinch and swipe gestures.





New Transit Custom is the first commercial vehicle to offer Intelligent Speed Assist, a feature that could help prevent drivers from exceeding speed limits, and potentially from incurring costly speeding penalties.





The system enables automatic adjustment of maximum vehicle speed to remain within legal limits, using the Traffic Sign Recognition system to detect speed limit signs. Drivers activate Intelligent Speed Assist via steering wheel controls to set a maximum vehicle speed. The system uses a windscreen-mounted camera to monitor road signs and, when the speed limit is lower than that maximum set speed, slows the vehicle as required.





The new model is the first Ford van in Europe to offer Ford’s Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert





The Transit Custom PHEV utilises an advanced hybrid system that targets a zero-emission range exceeding 30 miles, and features the multi-award-winning Ford EcoBoost 1.0-litre petrol engine as a range extender. The hybrid electric van will begin trials with fleet customers in London from December this year.





Available to order across Europe in December, new Transit Custom is scheduled for customer delivery from early 2018.









