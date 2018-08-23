2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet is the fast car for a drag race
23 August 2018 13:24:36
|Tweet
Ford is not building only fast cars for the streets. It is also building fast cars for the circuits, like the quickest drag racing Mustang ever, capable of covering a quarter-mile in the mid-eight-second range.
The 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet is a limited-edition turnkey race car that honors the 50th anniversary of the original that dominated drag strips in 1968. The new Cobra Jet makes its public debut this weekend at the 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise.
The Ford Performance Parts team developed the 50th Anniversary car to be the most powerful and quickest Mustang Cobra Jet from the factory ever – capable of topping 150 mph while turning in a mid-eight-second quarter-mile run.
The car is powered by a special 5.2-liter version of Ford’s famed 5.0-liter V8, strengthened and outfitted with a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. The engine sends power to the ground through a 9-inch solid rear axle, two-way coil-over shocks with adjustable ride height and a low-drag disc brake system from Strange Engineering as well as a four-link rear suspension with antiroll and panhard bars.
Additional factory-provided racing performance upgrades include an NHRA-certified safety roll cage, FIA-certified seats and anniversary-badged racing wheels.
The new Mustang Cobra Jet is available in either Race Red or Oxford White and can be outfitted with exclusive 50th Anniversary graphics and badging. Customers can order now at an MSRP of $130,000. Production is limited to 68 cars, in honor of Cobra Jet’s 1968 debut.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2000 Ford Mustang Cobra REngine: Cas Iron, Triton V8, Power: 287.1 kw / 385.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 521.99 nm / 385 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1994 Ford Mustang Cobra SVTEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2003 Ford Mustang Fastback ConceptEngine: Aluminum Cammer V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1967 Ford Mustang Fastback EleanorEngine: Ford Racing Crate Engine w/Aluminum GT-40 Heads, Power: 287.1 kw / 385 bhp, Torque: 511.14 nm / 377 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
Custom Cars
Vauxhall Insignia receives new body colors through Exclusive programs
Every manufacturer understood that customising its cars can bring money very easy. So even Vauxhall has a similar program, called Vauxhall Exclusive. ...
Every manufacturer understood that customising its cars can bring money very easy. So even Vauxhall has a similar program, called Vauxhall Exclusive. ...
Future Cars
Aston Martin RapidE confirmed for production
Aston Martin is launching a long list of cars in the close future. Along the new DBX crossover and the very exclusive Valkyrie hypercar, the British manufacturer ...
Aston Martin is launching a long list of cars in the close future. Along the new DBX crossover and the very exclusive Valkyrie hypercar, the British manufacturer ...
Market News
Volkswagen to produce one million cars in its Wolfsburg plant
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...
Gadgets
Polestar upgrades AWD system on Volvo cars
Volvo's are becoming not only more connected and technologically advanced, but also more sportier, since the brand integrated Polestar as its performance ...
Volvo's are becoming not only more connected and technologically advanced, but also more sportier, since the brand integrated Polestar as its performance ...
Various News
Thierry Henry returns as brand ambassador for Renault
Renault looks for a strong figure on the UK market in order to promote the new Megane RS hot hatch. And who could be such a strong figure for the French ...
Renault looks for a strong figure on the UK market in order to promote the new Megane RS hot hatch. And who could be such a strong figure for the French ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Videos
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...