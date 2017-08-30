2018 Dacia Duster official photos and details
30 August 2017 12:12:44
Dacia is one of the automotive brands that managed to benefit from the increased popularity of SUV's in Europe. The Romanian brand launched the Duster, its first SUV, in 2010, and since then it managed to sell over one million units. This is impressive for a car that was completely unknown to the public until then.
Now, everyone knows Duster so everyone will be happy to know that the second generation was officially unveiled, ahead of its debut in Frankfurt Motor Show.
Duster’s adventurer pedigree and ability to stray off the beaten track are expressed by the latest version’s updated design. In keeping with the model’s DNA, all-new Duster combines robust, muscular styling with a brand-new body colour, Atacama Orange.
All-new Duster’s distinctive grille extends to the head lights positioned at the car’s extreme corners and makes the model appear wider. A new lighting signature including LED daytime running lights is divided into three sections.
The crease lines of the horizontal bonnet contribute to the vehicle’s assertive stance and the larger, mass-coloured, satin-chrome-finish skid plate reinforces the car’s adventurer credentials and is scratch-resistant.
The windscreen has been brought forward 100mm compared with the current Duster and is more steeply raked, which makes the cabin longer so it looks more spacious. The new aluminium roof bars, a frequent SUV hallmark, extend the line of the windscreen for a more dynamic profile. There are also 17-inch wheels and prominent wheel arches.
Dacia’s rear lighting signature – four red stacked squares – has been adapted for Duster together with a wider, mass-coloured, satin-chrome-finish rear skid plate.
All-new Duster also features upgraded travelling comfort thanks to a completely redesigned, quality-feel interior and new equipment.
Chevrolet Tahoe Custom launched in US
Chevrolet is expanding the Tahoe US range with the introduction of a new special edition called simply Custom. It is available for the 2018 model year ...
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
BMW offers incentives for those who want cleaner models
BMW wants to encourage its lowering emissions politics and is offering an innovative incentive scheme in UK. It offers an additional £2,000 off all new ...
Mercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and details
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
BMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
