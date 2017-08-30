2018 Dacia Duster official photos and details

Dacia is one of the automotive brands that managed to benefit from the increased popularity of SUV's in Europe. The Romanian brand launched the Duster, its first SUV, in 2010, and since then it managed to sell over one million units. This is impressive for a car that was completely unknown to the public until then.





Now, everyone knows Duster so everyone will be happy to know that the second generation was officially unveiled, ahead of its debut in Frankfurt Motor Show.





Duster’s adventurer pedigree and ability to stray off the beaten track are expressed by the latest version’s updated design. In keeping with the model’s DNA, all-new Duster combines robust, muscular styling with a brand-new body colour, Atacama Orange.





All-new Duster’s distinctive grille extends to the head lights positioned at the car’s extreme corners and makes the model appear wider. A new lighting signature including LED daytime running lights is divided into three sections.





The crease lines of the horizontal bonnet contribute to the vehicle’s assertive stance and the larger, mass-coloured, satin-chrome-finish skid plate reinforces the car’s adventurer credentials and is scratch-resistant.





The windscreen has been brought forward 100mm compared with the current Duster and is more steeply raked, which makes the cabin longer so it looks more spacious. The new aluminium roof bars, a frequent SUV hallmark, extend the line of the windscreen for a more dynamic profile. There are also 17-inch wheels and prominent wheel arches.





Dacia’s rear lighting signature – four red stacked squares – has been adapted for Duster together with a wider, mass-coloured, satin-chrome-finish rear skid plate.





All-new Duster also features upgraded travelling comfort thanks to a completely redesigned, quality-feel interior and new equipment.









Tags: new duster, 2018 dacia duster, all new duster, second generation dacia duster, dacia duster photos

Posted in Dacia, New Vehicles