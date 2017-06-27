2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is the fastest Camaro on Nurburgring
27 June 2017 17:53:47
Nurburgring is regarded as the Mecca for every manufacturer. And with every sporty model launched, the manufacturers are heading to the Green Hell for testing and lapping the famous circuit.
The most recent video and record comes from the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE that has conquered the Green Hell in a new video from Chevrolet, lapping the Nürburgring’s 12.9-mile (20.8 km) Nordschleife (“north loop”) in only 7:16.04, making it the fastest Camaro to ever lap the famed German track.
The ZL1 1LE’s time is quick enough to place it 13.56 seconds ahead of the Camaro ZL1 with 10-speed automatic that Chevrolet tested last year.
The Camaro ZL1 1LE takes Chevrolet’s has racing-based adjustable suspension components, including Multimatic DSSV (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) front and rear dampers, special front dive planes and carbon-fiber rear wing, and exclusive Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R summer-only tires, in an extreme track performance package powered by the 650-horsepower LT4 supercharged V-8 engine.
The Nürburgring lap time was achieved with the ZL1 1LE test car’s suspension adjusted for optimal track performance and running the production Goodyear tires.
