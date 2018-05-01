2018 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe - new details

BMW is developing an all-new 8 Series. This time, the machine will be a GT that can deliver maximum performance combined with high comfort.





The new BMW 8 Series Coupe will be unveiled this year but until than, we have new details about the M850i xDrive Coupe versions.





Under the hood of the car will be a 4.4 liter V8 engine that we have already seen on the 5 Series GT. The unit was tweaked and now delivers 530 horsepower (+68 horsepower) and 750 Nm peak of torque (+100 Nm) compared to the version used on the 5 Series.





The eight cylinder unit delivers the power via an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission that was specially tweaked for this car.





“The new V8 engine offers exactly the right balance between performance and emotion, which is what also sets the new BMW 8 Series Coupe apart,” says Christian Billig, head of Drive System Integration.





The car will also come with all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. Last, but not least is the M Professional suspension with active roll-bars.

