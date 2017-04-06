2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus to feature standard laser lights
6 April 2017 13:25:56
BMW was the first automaker to introduce the laser headlights on its i8 supercar. Now, Audi is following the trend and announces the 2018 R8 V10 plus will feature standard laser lights. It is the first Audi model line to offer laser light technology.
Audi laser light is the latest production technology in a long line of lighting innovations from Audi. On sale this summer, the 2018 R8 V10 and V10 plus models now include standard Audi smartphone interface and offer an available Black optic package.
Originally debuting on 25 R8 exclusive edition models, laser light technology is the latest in a long line of lighting innovations from the four rings. The R8 has pioneered many of these innovations, as the first Audi model to offer all-LED headlights in 2008 and now as the first model line to offer laser high beams. In addition, the R8 was also the first Audi vehicle to couple the laser light with dynamic front turn signals.
An identifying characteristic of the laser headlights is their blue light signature in the headlight housing. The laser beam pattern, which is active at speeds of 40 mph and above (when conditions permit), supplements the LED high beam and enhances visibility for the driver by projecting a low and wide beam of light on the road ahead.
The R8, which shares approximately 50 percent of the same parts, including the V10 engine with the R8 LMS racecar, now also features new design options in addition to more standard features. New for 2018, all R8 models will come standard equipped with Audi smartphone interface for compatible devices.
A newly available Black optic package includes 20-inch, 10-spoke Y design forged wheels in a high gloss Anthracite with summer tires, gloss black exhaust tips, Mythos black side blades (V10 models only) and a Black optic exterior trim. Full LED headlights with Audi laser light are available on V10 models and are standard equipment on the V10 plus.
