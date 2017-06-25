2018 Audi A8 to be unveiled in Spiderman movie
25 June 2017 17:40:12
We are getting closer and closer to the launch of the new Audi A8 limousine. Until we will see the car in all of its glory, the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer plans a strong promo for its most advanced car.
Movie fans worldwide will get an exclusive first look at the new Audi A8. The luxury sedan can be seen for the first time on-screen with the debut of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ in US theaters on July 7.
Making its film debut, the Audi A8 features the latest in future Audi AI technology, including the Audi AI traffic jam pilot used by ‘Happy Hogan’ while chauffeuring ‘Peter Parker’ (Tom Holland). While driving, ‘Happy’ takes his hands off the steering wheel and, like magic, it continues to turn all on its own.
Under certain conditions, Audi AI traffic jam pilot will allow the A8 to take over the task of driving for short periods of time when the feature is activated.
“With ‘Spiderman-Man: Homecoming’ and our continued partnership with Marvel, we have the opportunity to reach the next generation of both superheroes and innovators,” said Loren Angelo, Vice President of Marketing, Audi of America.
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Renault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the world
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
