2018 Audi A8 to be unveiled in Spiderman movie

25 June 2017 17:40:12

We are getting closer and closer to the launch of the new Audi A8 limousine. Until we will see the car in all of its glory, the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer plans a strong promo for its most advanced car. 

Movie fans worldwide will get an exclusive first look at the new Audi A8. The luxury sedan can be seen for the first time on-screen with the debut of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ in US theaters on July 7.

Making its film debut, the Audi A8 features the latest in future Audi AI technology, including the Audi AI traffic jam pilot used by ‘Happy Hogan’ while chauffeuring ‘Peter Parker’ (Tom Holland). While driving, ‘Happy’ takes his hands off the steering wheel and, like magic, it continues to turn all on its own. 
Under certain conditions, Audi AI traffic jam pilot will allow the A8 to take over the task of driving for short periods of time when the feature is activated.

“With ‘Spiderman-Man: Homecoming’ and our continued partnership with Marvel, we have the opportunity to reach the next generation of both superheroes and innovators,” said Loren Angelo, Vice President of Marketing, Audi of America.


