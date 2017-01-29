2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline is here. I will wait the RS

It was yesterday when Skoda reveald the Kodiaq Scout model and now the Czech car manufacturer has unveiled the Kodiaq Sportline version. The new version of the Mlada Boleslav-based SUV is offered in both five and seven seat and comes with some minor exterior tweaks.





The new 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline has black accents on the front grille, side window trims, mirror caps, and also on the roof rails, special 19 inch wheel painted in two-tone and silver trim at the back below the rear-bumper.





The Sportline logo was mounted on the front fender. Inside the cabin, the 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline has sport seats, Alcantara leather and some silver accessories.





The 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline is based on the Ambiance trim level and is fitted in standard with AWD. Under the hood you can choose from a 1.4 liter TSi engine with 150 horsepower a 2.0 liter TSI unit with 180 horsepower or a 2.0 TDI mill that can be offered with 150 or 190 horsepower.

Tags: kodiaq sportline, skoda, skoda kodiaq, skoda kodiaq sportline

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles

Source: Skoda