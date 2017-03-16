2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Juro enhanced

The most popular plug-in hybrid in the UK wants to become even more popular. Mitsubishi announced the enhancement of the current Outlander PHEV Juro, the highest specification level of the plug-in crossover.





Priced from £33,499 after the Plug-in Car Grant, the new Juro benefits from Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Auto Hold, EV Priority Mode; Smartphone Link Display Audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; DAB and a reversing camera.





When the new EV switch is activated, EV Priority Mode allows the driver to operate the vehicle in EV mode without the engine starting, provided there is sufficient charge in the batteries. When turned on, the new Brake Auto Hold function works to hold the vehicle in traffic or on an incline the same way a handbrake would, letting the driver release the footbrake.





Connectivity and convenience is enhanced with the addition of the Smartphone Link Display Audio system which supports Apple CarPlay, the smarter, safer way to use your iPhone in the car. The driver can use Siri or the Smartphone Link Display Audio’s touch screen to receive directions optimised for traffic conditions, make and receive calls, access text messages, and listen to music.





Smartphone Link Display Audio also supports the Android Auto which provides voice-controlled operation of Google Maps, Google Play, music and other apps. Additional features include Bluetooth for hands-free calls and music streaming, AM/FM and DAB radio and the display of specific Outlander PHEV functions.





Other highlights of the Juro’s standard specification include cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, the Mitsubishi PHEV app, which allows pre-heating of the interior, and dual-zone climate control.









Tags: mitsubishi, mitsubishi outlander phev juro, mitsubishi outlander phev, uk specification

Posted in Mitsubishi, New Vehicles