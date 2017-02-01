2017 Hyundai Veloster Value Edition launched

The Hyundai Veloster failed to be a successful car in Europe, but seems to do just fine in the US. To increase the appeal of the car on the American market, Hyundai introduces a new Veloster Value Edition for the 2017 model year.





At $21,350 the Veloster Value Edition with a standard 6­speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission delivers $950 in value savings and includes several features.





The 2017 Hyundai Veloster Value Edition includes 18­inch alloy wheels with 225/40 R18 tires, Panoramic Sunroof, proximity key with push button start, 7­inch Navigation system including Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlay Automatic climate control, Blue Link Connected Car System, Blue Link Remote Start, Premium Dimension audio system, with 8 speakers, external amplifier and subwoofer.





Thrust comes from a 1.6­liter, Gasoline Direct Injection, Dual Overhead Cam, inline­4 engine, but you choose whether or not it also includes a turbocharger. The naturally aspirated unit produces 132 peak horsepower at 6300 rpm and 120 pound­feet of torque at 4850 rpm.





Adding the twin­scroll turbo to the stainless­steel, integrated exhaust­ manifold increases peak horsepower to 201 at 6000 rpm and torque to 195 pound­feet at just 1750 rpm, and maintains the pull all the way through 4500.





No matter the engine, choose between a six­speed manual or dual­clutch transmission, six­speed for naturally aspirated motors, turbos get seven speeds.













