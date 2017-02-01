2017 Hyundai Veloster Value Edition launched
The Hyundai Veloster failed to be a successful car in Europe, but seems to do just fine in the US. To increase the appeal of the car on the American market, Hyundai introduces a new Veloster Value Edition for the 2017 model year.
At $21,350 the Veloster Value Edition with a standard 6speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission delivers $950 in value savings and includes several features.
The 2017 Hyundai Veloster Value Edition includes 18inch alloy wheels with 225/40 R18 tires, Panoramic Sunroof, proximity key with push button start, 7inch Navigation system including Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlay Automatic climate control, Blue Link Connected Car System, Blue Link Remote Start, Premium Dimension audio system, with 8 speakers, external amplifier and subwoofer.
Thrust comes from a 1.6liter, Gasoline Direct Injection, Dual Overhead Cam, inline4 engine, but you choose whether or not it also includes a turbocharger. The naturally aspirated unit produces 132 peak horsepower at 6300 rpm and 120 poundfeet of torque at 4850 rpm.
Adding the twinscroll turbo to the stainlesssteel, integrated exhaust manifold increases peak horsepower to 201 at 6000 rpm and torque to 195 poundfeet at just 1750 rpm, and maintains the pull all the way through 4500.
No matter the engine, choose between a sixspeed manual or dualclutch transmission, sixspeed for naturally aspirated motors, turbos get seven speeds.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Range Rover is known for its off-road All-Terrain Response system. In the latest video, the British car manufacturer shows us how the system can adapt ...
