2017 Hyundai i30 N - First official pictures
15 March 2017 15:22:35
During the 2016 Paris Motor Show, Hyundai has revealed the RN30 Concept. The prototype was developed to announce the first Hyundai hothatch. And now we have more details about it.
As you probably read, the hothatch will be based on the i30 and will be named i30 N. Today, Hyundai officials have published the first spy-pictures with the car. We are talking about a Sweden test which was conducted by Thierry Neuville, the man who is behind the wheel of an i20 WRC.
But these are all the official details we have. According to some rumors, under the hood of the 2017 Hyundai i30 N will be a 2.0 liter petrol unit which will come in two power states. The first one will deliver about 260 horsepower and will compete against the Focus ST, while the second one might deliver more than 300 HP and will compete against the Focus RS. The new Hyundai i30 N will also come with a limited slip differential.
“So many people have been looking forward to this car, so it’s a pleasure for me to be testing it. The engineers have done a great job on the gearbox and the differential. There is good traction and good stability in the slippery testing conditions. And it’s very easy to handle. A normal driver should get a sensation similar to that of a racing car”, said Thierry Neuville.
“The main target for us is to ensure driving enjoyment. Symbolising a chicane, the ‘N’ logo embodies this aspect - an agile vehicle that is fun to drive”, said Alexander Eichler, Head of Hyundai’s High-Performance Vehicle Test and Development.
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
