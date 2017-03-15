2017 Hyundai i30 N - First official pictures

During the 2016 Paris Motor Show, Hyundai has revealed the RN30 Concept. The prototype was developed to announce the first Hyundai hothatch. And now we have more details about it.





As you probably read, the hothatch will be based on the i30 and will be named i30 N. Today, Hyundai officials have published the first spy-pictures with the car. We are talking about a Sweden test which was conducted by Thierry Neuville, the man who is behind the wheel of an i20 WRC.





But these are all the official details we have. According to some rumors, under the hood of the 2017 Hyundai i30 N will be a 2.0 liter petrol unit which will come in two power states. The first one will deliver about 260 horsepower and will compete against the Focus ST, while the second one might deliver more than 300 HP and will compete against the Focus RS. The new Hyundai i30 N will also come with a limited slip differential.





“So many people have been looking forward to this car, so it’s a pleasure for me to be testing it. The engineers have done a great job on the gearbox and the differential. There is good traction and good stability in the slippery testing conditions. And it’s very easy to handle. A normal driver should get a sensation similar to that of a racing car”, said Thierry Neuville.





“The main target for us is to ensure driving enjoyment. Symbolising a chicane, the ‘N’ logo embodies this aspect - an agile vehicle that is fun to drive”, said Alexander Eichler, Head of Hyundai’s High-Performance Vehicle Test and Development.

Tags: hyundai i30, hyundai i30 n, i30 n

Posted in Hyundai, New Vehicles

Source: Hyundai