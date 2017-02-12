2017 Audi RS3 Sportback facelift is here
12 February 2017 05:12:58
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi RS3 Sportback facelift. The model will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in March. As you already know, the 2017 Audi RS3 Sportback facelift is based on the A3 Sportback facelift and uses the engine that we have seen on the Sedan version in 2016 in Paris. As a result, the 2.5 liter engine deliver 400 horsepower and 480 Nm peak of torque.
As a result, the 2017 Audi RS3 Sportback facelift can run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds while the top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h. If you want to go even faster you can ask this to Audi and will rise the limiter up to 280 km/h.
Just like any other RS model, the 2017 Audi RS3 Sportback facelift will use the quattro all-wheel drive system while the engine resources are sent to this system via a seven speed dual-clutch gearbox.
The new 2017 Audi RS3 Sportback facelift is 25 mm lower than the standard model and has 20 mm wider front track and 310 mm brake discs. You can also order some ceramic brakes for the front axle.
The sales across Europe will commence in April while the deliveries are expected to start in August. In Germany, the 2017 Audi RS3 Sportback facelift starts from 54,600 Euros.
2017 Audi RS3 Sportback facelift is here Photos (16 photos)
