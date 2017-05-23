2017 Audi A4 Black Eidition launched in Uk

Audi is expanding the Black Edition presence in its UK range with a new version available on the A4 sedan. The new Black Edition is available in combination with the full A4 engine range, from the entry-level 1.4 TFSI with 150PS right up to the most powerful 272PS V6 TDI quattro.





It features 19-inch five-arm rotor alloy wheels in a matt titanium finish (or the 18-inch 10 Y-spoke gloss black alloys), complemented by a titanium black styling pack which extends to the mirror housings, singleframe grille and window surrounds, side skirts, rear spoiler (fitted to the Saloon) and air intakes.





Black roof rails also complement these accents in Avant models, and in both body styles privacy glass is added for the rear windows. Another Black Edition benefit that is less immediately obvious is the inclusion of acoustic front side window glass to further refine the A4 cabin environment.





Inside, the Black Edition versions gain a flat-bottomed multi-function steering wheel and piano black inlays, as well as a number of detail enhancements that benefit the range from SE specification upwards and add up to £550 worth of customer value compared with specifying the items individually.





All versions now feature Audi connect Safety & Service, which takes advantage of the A4’s advanced internet-enabled onboard network to offer emergency call, online roadside assistance and Audi service request functions. Sport models gain an upgraded multi-function steering wheel, a seven-inch full-colour Driver’s Information System replacing the original five-inch monochrome version, front seat heating and Twin Leather upholstery, while S line models swap their cloth and leather combination upholstery for a leather and Alcantara mix and also add seat heating.





A new format Comfort and Sound Pack also replaces the various equivalents previously offered across the range, and depending on model features either front parking sensors or a reversing camera, hill hold assist, a BOSE or Bang & Olufsen sound system and either heated front seats or the advanced key keyless access system.













