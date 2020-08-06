Even though the new generation has been launched on the market not so long ago, the current Vauxhall Corsa is doing great even in times of pandemic.

Vauxhall Corsa was UK’s best-selling car in July with 5,455 sold, following similar success in June, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The all-new fifth generation Corsa is available as fully electric, or with petrol or diesel powertrains. Corsa has been Vauxhall’s best-selling car for many years, with over 2.1 million Corsa sold in the UK since it launched in 1993.

Vauxhall LCV sales were also strong, up by 61% last month versus July 2019. Vauxhall’s July year-to-date LCV market share increased to 9.9% for 2020 vs 8.0% for the same period last year. Crucial to carrying British business, Vauxhall’s LCV line-up includes Combo Cargo, Vivaro and Movano.

As more and more UK cities welcome and mandate emissions-free vehicles, Vauxhall has added the Vivaro-e to its range, its first factory-built, fully-electric van. British Gas has already announced that is has ordered 1,000 Vauxhall Vivaro-e. This was the largest commercial BEV (battery electric vehicle) order in the UK to date.