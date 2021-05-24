After some good years in the LCV segment, the Vauxhall Combo is now becoming electric. All electric, to be more specific. The all-new, all-electric Vauxhall Combo-e Life is available to order now, with prices starting from £31,610.

Based on the Combo Life, the Combo-e Life features a 50kWh lithium-ion battery and a 100kW (136PS) electric motor producing 260Nm of torque and is capable of up to 174 miles from a single charge (WLTP). Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, an 80% charge takes just 30 minutes in the new Combo-e Life.

All Combo-e Life variants come as standard with a single-phase 7.4kW on-board charger, with an optional three-phase 11kW charger also available. It is capable of carrying up to seven people, and has a 174 mile range.

The new Combo-e Life is available exclusively in SE trim, and in two sizes; a Medium and a longer XL variant. Medium models can be specified in either five- or seven-seat configurations, while XL vehicles are offered exclusively with seven seats.

All SE models come standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, nearside and offside sliding side-access doors, LED daytime running lights with high-beam assist, a panoramic rear-view camera and automatic windscreen wipers. SE models also get body-coloured bumpers and side protection mouldings as well as electrically adjustable and foldable door mirrors.

Inside, all models come standard with Vauxhall’s Multimedia system with an eight-inch colour touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included is Vauxhall Connect, which allows drivers to access vehicle information and charge status and live traffic updates when on the move. Vauxhall Connect also comes with Vauxhall’s e-Call and b-Call technology, where in the event of an emergency or breakdown, drivers are put in touch with a trained advisor with just the touch of a button. SE models also come standard with a 3.5-inch colour instrument display.

The Combo-e Life comes standard with a high level of safety and driver assist feature, including rear parking sensors and panoramic rear-view camera, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, cruise control with speed limit and speed sign recognition

Medium variants measure 4.40 metres long and are available in five- or seven-seat configurations, while larger XL variants measure 4.75 metres long and are exclusively offered with seven seats.

Medium variants with five seats feature up to 597 litres of boot space, extending up to 2,126 litres of space with the rear row folded, while XL variants come with 850 litres of space, and up to 2,693 litres with the rear rows folded.