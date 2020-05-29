Mercedes-Benz continues to update its E-Class range. And the AMG versions benefit from improvements too. The new E 53 Coupe and Cabriolet receive the iconic AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical slats, emphasizing its performance.

The AMG-enhanced 3.0L inline-6 turbo engine with electric auxiliary compressor generates an output of 429 hp and produces a peak torque of 384 lb-ft. Its EQ Boost starter-generator briefly provides up to an additional 21 hp of output plus up to 184 lb-ft of torque, while also feeding the 48 V on-board electrical system. Other highlights of the new models include the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the variable all-wheel drive system, AMG Performance 4MATIC+.

The A-shaped design of the front, which becomes broader towards the bottom, and the flatter, sharper-cut all-LED headlamps create an especially powerful impression. The twin powerdomes on the hood also contribute to this powerful impression. In the center section, the front bumper is drawn high into an A shape, creating a large air inlet grille with five vertical struts.

The key enhancement from the rear view are the round twin tailpipe trim elements, which are available in silver chrome or high-gloss black (as part of the optional AMG Night Package). The twin tailpipe trims are harmoniously integrated into the rear bumper.

The interior welcomes the occupants with distinctive appointments, luxurious materials and the latest-generation MBUX infotainment system. The standard seats upholstered in MB-Tex with DINAMICA microfiber in an AMG-specific design, red contrasting topstitching and AMG badging are characteristic for the AMG 53-series models, and combine sport design with strong lateral support and comfort for long journeys. Further interior options include red seat belts and trim elements in carbon fiber. Further upholsteries in Nappa leather are also optionally available.

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed transmission can be operated by hand, via the galvanized shift paddles arranged on the left and right sides behind the steering wheel rim. For even more precise shift commands the paddles are now slightly larger and positioned lower down.

The 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder engine is characterized by top-of-the-range performance and intelligent electrification. The EQ Boost starter-generator combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor, and is located between the engine and transmission. It is a key component of the 48 V on-board electrical system and not only serves as an alternator, but is also responsible for select hybrid functions. These include boosting with up to 21 hp of output and 184 lb-ft of torque, recuperation, shifting of the load point, gliding mode and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.

The AMG brake system is tuned for power and performance: the front axle features cross-drilled and internally vented discs, sized 14.6 x 1.4 in, with four-piston fixed calipers and AMG lettering, while the rear axle features internally vented discs, sized 14.2 x 1.0 in with single-piston floating calipers.

The 3.0-liter inline-6 turbo engine is coupled with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed transmission, which impresses with its extremely short shift times, fast response to shift commands, a double-declutching function and multiple downshifts. The transmission is very responsive, especially in the “Sport+” drive program and in manual mode. Very responsive acceleration and very short shift times are both available, as well as a more fuel-efficient driving style, depending on the selected mode.