The US is the biggest market for McLaren. In the world. So it was just a matter of time until the new 765LT reached the US shores. McLaren announced the new 765LT is available to order. Just 765 cars will be produced worldwide.

McLaren retailers are already reporting significant interest in the limited volume 765LT. The recommended retail price of $358,000 (US), which includes approximately $50,000 of comparable cost options on the 720S coupe, helps to highlight the significant value proposition in the 765LT.

The 765LT will come standard with the following:

Louvred carbon fibre front fenders

Quad-pipe full-titanium sports exhaust system

Ultra-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels with finished Platinum and secured with titanium wheel bolts

McLaren Vehicle Lift

Alcantara LT interior trim

Carbon Fibre Racing Seats or Power Adjust Heated Memory Sports Seats

Carbon Fibre Exterior Upgrade Pack

Carbon Fibre Primary Interior Components Pack

MSO Defined Carbon Fibre Extended Shift Paddles

Rear-view camera and parking sensors

Power Adjust Steering Column

McLaren-branded mats on the bare carbon floor

McLaren 4-speaker or Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker branded audio systems can be added at no additional cost

The 765LT opens a new, fourth chapter of the McLaren Longtail story. Following in the tire tracks of the coveted 675LT – which reintroduced the ‘Longtail’ name in 2015 – and more recently the 600LT models, the 765LT embodies LT characteristics that have their roots in the legendary McLaren F1 ‘Longtail’ race cars of the late-1990s: driver engagement, increased performance, lighter weight and track-focused dynamics. Limited availability has also become established as a McLaren LT core credential.

An increase of 45bhp and 22lb ft combines with a 176lbs reduction in DIN weight to deliver a significant power-to-weight uplift over the 720S. Those stats combined with track-tuned suspension and 15% quicker in-gear acceleration makes the 765LT the most advanced and most rewarding McLaren LT yet.