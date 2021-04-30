Mansory, an exclusive German tuning company, recently introduced the new iteration of the Ferrari F8 Tributo. The Mansory F8XX is a full vehicle conversion with unique paint, a lightweight body kit, new wheels, and a lot of power under the hood.

The F8XX has a dazzling “Catania Green” paint job accented with gold highlights. The gold lightweight alloy wheels, dual racing strips, and forged carbon aero parts for the front and rear apron and side skirts distinguish the F8XX. Ultra-light, one-piece, cast alloy wheels measuring 9.5 x 21 and 12 x 22 and high-performance tires measuring 225/30 ZR21 (front) and 335/25 ZR22 (rear). The F8XX is also distinguished by a pair of L-shaped carbon wings in the rear, which give the supercar a more powerful and distinct appearance.

The interior of the F8XX is outfitted with beige leather, contrasting white accents, embroidered Mansory logos, and a slew of carbon fiber trim.

Mansory’s latest creation, as predicted, is a mobile powerhouse. The F Tributo’s 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 currently produces 880 horsepower and 708 pound-feet of torque (960 Nm) after modifications to the engine control system and exhaust. It represents a modest increase over the stock engine’s 720 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque (770 Nm).

The Mansory F8XX accelerates from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.6 seconds, 0.2 seconds quicker than a stock F8 Tributo, thanks to a seven-speed automatic transmission. It now has a 220 mph top speed (354 km/h), up from 212 mph.

There has been no news on price, but a regular Ferrari F8 Tributo starts at $280,000.