The old Defender is back. As it was a year ago when the Land Rover Classic division developed a special edition based on the old boxy off-roader. That edition was called the Defender Works V8 Trophy, and the new one is a continuation programme.

It is called Defender Works V8 Trophy II and it will be limited to 25 units. The car is available in 90 and 110 Station Wagon body styles, plus also a 10 Double Cap Pick-up.

The exterior comes with a special exterior finish illustrating 23 locations the Defender has tackled in its 70+ years of history, including places from The Camel Trophy.

The cars are not completley new, and they are based on 2012-2016 Defender dobor cars, which Land Rover Classic strips down and rebuilt by hand. Under the hood there is the familiar V8 5.0 liter engine with 400 horsepower and 515 Nm of torque.

All examples will be eqquiped with 18 inch alloy wheels, a 1.27 meter-wide LED light bar and a rear-mounted ladder. Inside the cabin there are Recaro sport seats and lots of leather.