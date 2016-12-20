Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This is how a new Jaguar Design Edition was born, described by Jaguar Director of Design, Ian Callum, as his ‘Director’s Cut’. The car has raised £102,500 at the annual charitable Ben Ball. The F-PACE 3.0 V6 S also comes with a unique Owner’s Portfolio, featuring an introduction by Ian Callum and a bespoke sketch.

Each element of the F-PACE ‘Designer Edition’ has been personally specified by Callum to create his ideal example of the F-PACE, Jaguar’s first-ever SUV. Finished in Storm Grey paint, paired with the Black Pack, Callum also picked out Ebony Taurus leather with Light Oyster stitching and 22-inch Double Helix alloy wheels – not available as a standard F-PACE option.

The one-off Owner’s Portfolio delivered with the car certifies the uniqueness of the ‘Designer Edition’ and provides insight into Ian Callum’s choices in specifying the car. It also includes a bespoke sketch drawn and signed by the man himself.

The Ben Ball also marked the announcement of Jaguar Land Rover UK MD Jeremy Hicks’ Channel Swim Challenge. In August 2017 Jeremy will be swimming the English Channel as part of a two-team relay with 11 of his Jaguar Land Rover colleagues, hoping to raise more than £150,000 for Ben, the automotive industry’s dedicated charity.