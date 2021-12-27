One of the most anticipated EV car in the world, Hyundai Ioniq 5 is launching in the US. The most expensive EV in Hyundai range comes with two two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh, and two electric motor layouts, either a rear motor only or both front and rear motors for all-wheel-drive.

The IONIQ 5 SE Standard Range with the 58kWh battery pack starting price is $39,700, for an effective new price of $32,200, after the electric vehicle tax credit of $7,500 ($33,425 including delivery). The IONIQ 5 SE with its 77.4 kWh battery pack starts at $43,650 and drops to $36,150 after the federal tax credit ($37,375 including delivery).

The 2022 IONIQ 5 breaks new ground in the crossover segment with best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, more than 300 miles of range, and a sleek design that links past, present and future. The IONIQ 5 goes on sale in late December.

IONIQ 5 includes this levels of standard equipment. Key standard features include:

– 800-volt, 350 kW ultra-fast charging

– 19-inch aero wheels

– 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation with EV technology display

– Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

– Bluelink connected car system with remote charge access

– Highway Drive Assist 1 & Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Machine Learning

– Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection

– Blind-spot Collision Avoidance-Assist / Safe Exit Assist

– Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist

– Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance

– Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

– Parametric Pixel LED lighting elements

– Auto Flush Door Handles & Hidden Charge Port Door

– Unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America’s growing network of chargers