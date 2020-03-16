Fiat is known as a brand who allows you to customize the cars, especially the Fiat 500. But what about the people who bought the cars prior to customization program?

Customers looking to refresh and enhance the look and feel of their car need to look no further than MOPAR’s new authentic accessories campaign ‘GET THE 2020 LOOK’.

MOPAR, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) aftersales division, are showcasing a range of products this spring that allow owners to express themselves through their car, by treating it to some on-point style.

With everything from Fiat 500 floor mats, to Jeep roof racks, to Abarth alloy wheels and Alfa Romeo connectivity upgrades, whatever customers need MOPAR has this year’s must-have’s ready to grab and go. All MOPAR authentic accessories have been created by in-house experts exclusively for FCA cars.

John Macdonald, MOPAR services, parts & customer care director at FCA UK, said: “As a group we take style very seriously, it’s in our DNA. That’s why the new MOPAR ‘Get the 2020 Look’ campaign is the perfect fit. It makes it super easy for car buyers and owners to personalise their car to truly reflect their character and suit their lifestyle.”