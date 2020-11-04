Do you like the classic old Mini? The original one? But you can not enter central London because of the emission restrictions? Maybe there is a solution. An EV upgrade created by Swindon Powertrain.

Swindon Powertrain is now offering a stand-alone electric 80kW continuous (120 kW peak), Classic Mini Kit, which can be used in isolation or in addition to a range of aftermarket Swindon Powertrain EV components such as 12 kWhr battery pack, motor controller, onboard charger and DC-DC converter. Suitable for classic car enthusiasts, specialists or EV conversion businesses that want to electrify a classic Mini, order books are now open with prices for the Classic Mini Kit starting at £8,850 + VAT and deliveries commencing from December 2020.

Created in response to growing customer demand to electrify classic cars and original Minis in particular, Swindon Powertrain’s Classic Mini Kit has been designed to ensure that no vehicle modifications are required, the entire kit weighing just over 70 kg dry.

The Classic Mini Kit package comprises an HPD E Powertrain system mounted to an original classic Mini front subframe featuring brackets specifically designed for this installation. It also includes purpose designed inner CV joint housings that allow the fitment of standard Mini driveshaft assemblies and comes complete a standard differential (optional limited slip differential available).

Swindon Powertrain also offers a range of optional components including a purpose designed 12 kWhr battery pack, which fits under the original bonnet in place of the internal combustion engine, motor controller, onboard charger and DC-DC converter, speed sensor kit and cooling system pump, with orders books for these additional items also open.