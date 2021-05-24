After Vauxhall unveiled the Combo e-Life, it was brother Citroen’s turn to reveal an electric LCV for the UK market. Citroën opened its order books for the new ë-Berlingo, the all-electric version. Prices and specifications are now confirmed – with the new ë-Berlingo available in five-seat and seven-seat form – and with prices starting from £29,575.

The zero emissions new ë-Berlingo features a 50kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor, allowing the new model to achieve a range of up to 174 miles. Ideal for both private and fleet or business users, new ë-Berlingo supports up to 100kW rapid (DC) charging, with an 80% re-charge taking less than 30 minutes, while a full charge from a 7.4 kW single-phase wallbox takes 7.5 hours thanks to the 7.4kW on-board charger. Customers with access to three-phase power can specify an optional 11kW on-board charger that will charge new ë-Berlingo in 4 hours 45 minutes, when using a wallbox that also supports this faster home-charging solution.

Drivers have a choice of three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Power, to suit a variety of driving conditions. To optimise range, new ë-Berlingo also features a regenerative braking system, with drivers able to activate a ‘B’ mode via the central console to maximise energy recovery during braking.

New ë-Berlingo is available as ‘M’ (Medium) or ‘XL’ variants with M versions measuring 4,403mm long and 1,844mm high. The XL version is 4,753mm long and 1,849mm high.

All versions are 2,107mm wide (with door mirrors folded out), and thanks to a specially adapted power steering system, have an agile turning circle of just 10.8m. M versions come with five seats, while the XL version features two additional folding seats in a third row, bringing the total occupant capacity up to seven.

Boot space in M versions ranges from 775-litres to 3,500-litres with all passenger seats folded forward, while the XL model increases available boot space to between 1,050-litres and 4,000-litres. M versions can carry items up to 2.70m in length, while the larger XL model comes with a 3.05m maximum load length.