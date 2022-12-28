AC Cars has published the first teaser pictures with the upcoming Cobra GT Roadster. This will be the comapanie’s first roadster model and the last model with a close history with the Shelby CObra.

Under the hood of the future roadster will be the same V8 engine. The officials haven’t said anything about the displacement, but they told us it will deliver 654 horsepower and 780 Nm of torque. Buyers will be able to choose a six speed manual transmission or a ten speed automatic.

According to the officials, the new Cobra GT Roadster will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in around 3.6 seconds.

The car will feature an extruded aluminum chassis and carbon-composite body panels. Thanks to this setup, the car will have total weight or around 1,500 kilograms.