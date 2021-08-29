The Americans build supercars too. Not only the Italians. So, in order to prove that, Chevrolet is preparing the return of one car that became legend in the past decade.

The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be revealed on Oct. 261. Designed to amplify the thrill of driving, the Corvette Z06 is a supercar that performs – whether on backroads or the Autobahn or the world’s most recognizable tracks like Circuit de la Sarthe.

To properly mark this important launch, Chevrolet Z06 will take a road trip through Germany and France.

