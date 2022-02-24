Even if it is already launched in Europe, the new generation C-Class is arriving to US now, with three highly-equipped and strategically curated trims for the U.S. market: Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle.

In addition to the generous standard features, each trim level builds upon the previous, creating three offerings with additional optional features, including five new paints and all new upholstery options.

The interior of the C-Class demonstrates a clear focus on technology with a freestanding 12.3″ digital instrument panel and new large, portrait orientation 11.9″ central touchscreen multimedia display. As an exclusive new C-Class feature, the 11.9″ central display is also slightly tilted towards the driver by six degrees for the first time, further underscoring the driver-centered design and performance of the C-Class Sedan. Additional developments includes the latest generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), bringing the C-Class technology on par with the flagship S-Class, providing a sophisticated, learning-capable infotainment system with advanced Voice Control, and individual profiles that can be activated by biometric authentication via the fingerprint sensor.

The all-new C-Class debuts a new turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with an integrated starter generator and 48-volt mild hybrid technology—-the first four-cylinder gasoline engine in the Mercedes-Benz lineup offering this sophisticated technology. The systematically electrified 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine in the C 300 and C 300 4MATIC Sedan boasts effortless and efficient power and improved comfort and performance. With an output of 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, the C 300 models benefit from an increase of 22 lb-ft of torque compared to the predecessor. The 48V mild hybrid system provides a further 148 lb-ft of torque as well as up to an additional 20 hp for short periods for smooth acceleration and power delivery.

The next generation C-Class will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the spring of 2022.