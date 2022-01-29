After the unveiling of the 2022 8 Series facelift, BMW has revealed the M8 facelift. One of the biggest differences compared to the old model is that you can’t order anymore the standard M8.

As for 2022 MY, you can pick only the M8 Competition, no matter what body version you’ll pick (Coupe, Convertible or Gran Coupe).

On the outside there are some minor modifications on the grille and air intakes. Also, you can pick from even more colours thanks to the BMW Individual line-up.

Like other M products in the 2022 calendar year, the M8 facelift will use the old-school BMW Motorsport logos on the hood, trunk, and wheel center caps as an option.

Inside, there is a new central 12.3 inch display, and you can pick (for extra cost) the M Carbon bucket seats.

There are no modifications on the engine resources.