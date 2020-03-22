Hyundai is going further with its scheduled model launches and unveils one of its most beautiful four-door cars ever: the new Elantra. The 2021 Elantra showcases Hyundai’s latest ambitions, including a Sensuous Sportiness design identity, hybrid electric vehicle technology, and segment-first wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

To transform the 2021 Elantra into its new four-door-coupe look, Hyundai engineers and designers had to make it longer, lower, and wider compared to the sixth-generation model. The 2021 Elantra gains 2.2 inches in overall length and 0.8 inch in its wheelbase, and the overall width is increased one inch. The overall height also dropped 0.8 inch, and the front cowl point was moved back almost two inches.

The “immersive cocoon” interior layout envelops the driver like an airplane cockpit. Low, wide structures go from the door all the way to the center console. The low, wide structure also provides ample interior room. A large interface consisting of two harmoniously connected 10.25-inch displays enhances the futuristic feeling of the car. The angled touchscreen is easy for the driver to see and control.

The 2021 Elantra has two futuristic 10.25-inch screens all under one piece of glass. The cluster has different views: utility, driver assistance and navigation. The optional infotainment system displays a wide variety of useful information across its 10.25-inch split touchscreen.

The all-new Elantra has an enhanced natural language voice recognition system with more and better feature control. This natural-language voice recognition system includes Speech-to-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies, delivering unprecedented speed and accuracy in voice recognition and responses, and an ability to understand context, such as the user’s location to support natural interactions.

For the first time ever, a hybrid powertrain has been added to the Elantra lineup. Elantra Hybrid demonstrates Hyundai’s commitment to expanding its eco-focused lineup of products. The new Elantra Hybrid will feature a 1.6-liter GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine. Elantra Hybrid’s permanent-magnet electric motor delivers 32 kW powered by a lithium-ion-polymer battery with 1.32 kWh of capacity positioned under the rear seats. The 1.6-liter GDI engine combined with the electric motor in Elantra Hybrid delivers a total system output of 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft of torque. This engine mates with Hyundai’s quick-shifting, six-speed, dual-clutch transmission–differentiating Elantra Hybrid from its key competitors because of its more dynamic and engaging driving experience. The high-efficiency electric motor has an electric only driving mode that delivers instantaneous torque at low speeds, with available power-assist at higher vehicle speeds. The 2021 Elantra Hybrid is projected to have a combined EPA estimated fuel economy rating of more than 50 MPG.

The Elantra SE, SEL, and Limited offer the 2.0L MPI Atkinson Cycle engine that also has a focus on fuel economy. This engine generates 147 horsepower at 6,200 RPM and 132 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,500 RPM. These models are projected to achieve a best-in-class EPA combined fuel economy rating, an improvement over previous models, due in part to an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

The driving performance goal for the 2021 Elantra was to create a car that was exciting and fun to drive. Combining the new platform and modern powertrains allows the car to respond quickly to the driver’s inputs and provide a quiet, solid ride on the highway.

Production of the 2021 Elantra starts in the fall in Ulsan, Korea and at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, and sales begin in the fourth quarter.