Honda is expanding the new Pilot range with the addition of a new Special Edition trim, shortly named SE. The new 2021 Pilot SE builds on the popular EX-L trim with additional features that, until now, were exclusive to top trims. In addition to the EX-L’s generous levels of equipment, which includes leather seats, second-row sunshades, and a power driver’s seat with 2-position memory settings, the new Pilot SE adds 20-inch black wheels, roof rails, grille and front/rear skid garnishes, a foot-activated hands-free access power tailgate and a wireless phone charger, for a price of $38,960 with 2WD, or $40,960 with AWD.

The Pilot SE comes with standard 9-speed transmission with paddle shifters, standard dual-zone climate control, and a new Platinum White Pearl color available for the Black Edition.

One of the few models in its segment to offer eight seating positions (seven with the optional second-row Captain’s Chairs), with available three-person capacity in both the second and third rows, Pilot also offers easy third-row access thanks to the available One-Touch Walk-In feature. All Pilot trims also come standard with the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistive and safety technologies. Additional technology highlights including an available 8-inch touchscreen Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, CabinTalk in-vehicle public address system, wireless smartphone charging, and a hands-free access power tailgate.

Pilot Touring continues to offer premium features that include Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Blu-Ray based rear-seat entertainment, parking sensors, in-car Wi-Fi, heated second-row outboard seats, available second-row Captain’s Chairs, and exterior styling enhancements that include inline LED headlights, chrome door handles, and more. The Pilot Elite trim adds even more, including standard second-row Captain’s Chairs, dual moonroof, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, a heated steering wheel, and more. Black Edition adds black-painted wheels, blackout trim on the grille, window surround, and door sash, red interior lighting, and red highlights in the perforated leather. New for 2021, Pilot Black Edition is now available in Platinum White Pearl.

The 2021 Honda Pilot is made exclusively at Honda’s Lincoln, Alabama, auto plant, alongside Odyssey, Passport, and Ridgeline, using domestic and globally-sourced parts. Its V6 engine is also manufactured in Alabama.