Audi announced some updates for its 2021 cars in order to increase the appeal, especially now when the demand is lower than usual.
The A8 model line has been significantly enhanced with more standard equipment and streamlined package structure. All A8 models now have 22-way ventilated front seats, the Audi phone box and top-view camera system with Virtual 360 view. The A8 60 TFSI is now standard equipped with the Sport style exterior kit, HD Matrix-design LED headlights and Valcona leather interior.
New for the 2021 model year, the available Executive plus packages include 20-inch wheels with all-season tires, the Driver Assistance package, Cold Weather package, front heated interior surfaces, rear heated seats, and a rear seat remote control.
The Black optic sport package includes the Sport style exterior kit, black optic exterior, 20-inch bi-color wheels with all-season tires, and Audi dynamic all-wheel-steering.
The S8 is now standard equipped with 21-inch wheels with summer tires and front heated armrests. The S8 Black optic package includes black exterior trim, black mirror covers, and 21-inch 10-Y-spoke bi-color wheels with summer performance tires.