Alfa Romeo has built a strong presence on the US market and will consolidate it with the introduction of the new 2021 versions of the Giulia and Stelvio.

Alfa Romeo has simplified the Giulia and Stelvio model lineups and restructured optional content packages, delivering more performance and value. Available in four trims for the 2021 model year, versus seven for the 2020 model year, the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio lineups include the Sprint, Ti, Ti Sport and Quadrifoglio. Further, with many popular options made standard, the number of available content packages has been significantly reduced, making it easier for customers to build their Alfa Romeo.

For 2021, four new exterior colors are available for Giulia and Stelvio: Ocra GT Junior, Rosso GTA, Rosso Villa d’Este, Verde Montreal.

As entry points to their lineups, the 2021 Giulia Sprint and 2021 Stelvio Sprint offer standard equipment unmatched by competitors from Europe and Asia. The Sprint trims’ long list of standard equipment includes a 280-horsepower turbocharged engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, bi-xenon headlamps, Brembo front brakes, leather seating, 10-way power front seats, remote start, keyless entry, 8.8-inch multi-touch display, Forward Collision Warning with Full-Speed Stop, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM radio. A premium leather-wrapped shifter and a race-inspired steering wheel for all Sprint trims feature Alfa Romeo’s characteristic steering-wheel-mounted push-button start. Standard laminated glass helps improve both cabin ambience and the overall driving experience.

New for 2021, standard equipment on the Giulia Ti and Stelvio Ti includes a dual-pane sunroof and an 8.8-inch multi-touch display with HD radio and navigation.

For Giulia Ti Sport and Stelvio Ti Sport, the equipment list is further enhanced for 2021, with standard limited-slip differential and dark exhaust. Stelvio Ti Sport also adds a standard sport rear diffuser and 20-inch 5-hole aluminum wheels. New 21-inch 5-hole aluminum wheels are optional on Stelvio Ti and Stelvio Ti Sport.

Customers can now select from new content packages, including a Lusso Package (Ti) and Carbon Package (Ti Sport).