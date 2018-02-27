Home » News » Kia » 2018 Kia Optima updates to be unveiled in Geneva » Photos

2018 Kia Optima updates to be unveiled in Geneva - Photo 1024  x  640

Photo 1 of 2
Next>
2018 Kia Optima updates to be unveiled in Geneva
2018 Kia Optima updates to be unveiled in Geneva
Date: Tuesday, 27 February 2018
Back to 2018 Kia Optima updates to be unveiled in Geneva Photo Gallery

Tags: , , ,

Added in Kia, New Vehicles

Copyright CarSession.com