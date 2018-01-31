Home » News » Miscellaneous » Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
31 January 2018 17:11:57
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular.
Zenvo Automotive A/S (‘Zenvo’) is to give a world debut to its new model at this year’s Geneva International Motor Show from March 6 to 18.
In advance of this major premiere, Denmark’s only high-performance automotive company is launching a unique campaign featuring the world’s leading automotive photographers.
Details of the new Zenvo model are being kept closely under wraps in advance of the Geneva show. It will be the third model in the Danish company’s line-up following the success of the twin supercharged TS1 GT and TSR models, and Zenvo’s CEO Angela Kashina expects even the most demanding of hypercar enthusiasts to be delighted at this latest development.
Each photographer will spend time making a dedicated shoot at special locations, with the Zenvo TS1 GT playing the main role in the visual storytelling. Starting this January, Zenvo will publish its favourite photo from the different shoots on its digital channels Instagram and Facebook each month. Once all the photos have been published in December 2018, the public will be given the chance to vote for the winning photographer with the best single exposure picture on Zenvo’s website.
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Ford SYNC3 will offer Waze support
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...
Mazda recalls B-Series models because of Takata airbags
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Volkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally car
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
