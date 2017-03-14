Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Range Rover Velar Special Edition launched in Geneva

Most of the premium cars are complemented by expensive watches, built in limited numbers. During this year Geneva Motor Show, range Rover unveiled the new Velar, an SUV positioned between Evoque and Sport. Along the new Velar the UK brand also presented a special watch created with Zenith. Swiss watchmaker Zenith has unveiled the new Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Range Rover Velar Special Edition watch.





In 1969 the Rover car company embarked on a project that would go on to define a new category combining luxury and all-terrain capability in a vehicle – the premium SUV was born. The new vehicle wore Velar badges in testing, taking its name from the Latin velare – translated ‘to veil’ or ‘cover’ – before being christened Range Rover at launch in 1970.





That same year, Swiss watchmaker Zenith presented a fully working prototype of the world’s first self-winding chronograph movement, which it named ‘El Primero’ – ‘the first’. Capable of recording elapsed times down to one-tenth of a second with its ‘high beat’ oscillator, it was the most accurate wristwatch ever made.





Specially co-developed by design and technical engineering teams working in close harmony, the El Primero Velar chronograph features a custom ceramised aluminium case and a high beat movement of 36,000 vibrations per hour (VpH).





The El Primero Velar maintains its position as the most precise series mechanical movement on the market. The El Primero Velar features a 42mm case finished in high contrast burnished copper, a brushed slate grey dial, three chronograph sub-dials, date indicator at six o’clock, and a robust winding crown paired with two functional push pieces.





The underside of the watch reveals the Range Rover and Velar names engraved on the oscillating weight and the retaining ring of the transparent caseback. El Primero Velar is presented with a new co-developed strap, in sustainable rubber and coated in with dark grey diamond-perforated calfskin. The strap’s calfskin is of the same fine Scottish leather as featured in acclaimed Range Rover interiors, secured with a triple folding clasp in DLC-treated titanium.









Tags: zenith, zenith el primero, range rover, range rover velar, zenth range rover velar, zenith chronomaster el primero range rover velar special edition

Posted in Range Rover, Various News