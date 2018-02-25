World record for fastest speed on a snowboard towed by a vehicle
25 February 2018 14:40:03
When you're a kid and you ask a car to tow your sled in winter is the most fun thing you can have in the winter. But from this to let yourself towed by a car at highest speed possible, you have to be a little crazy.
Crazy as British snowboard sensation Jamie Barrow, who breaked Guinness World Record for fastest speed on a snowboard towed by a vehicle
Record breaking feat took place on the frozen lake of St Moritz in Switzerland, with Barrow and the Maserati Levante SUV hitting a maximum speed of 151.57 km/h.
Barrow previously broke the same record in February 2016, when he was clocked at a speed of 99.87 km/h while being towed behind a car across the same frozen lake in St Moritz. Despite breaking the record in 2016, Barrow was always confident that an even greater speed was possible, due to the track in 2016 being slightly shorter than originally planned and the soft snow not allowing the grip needed.
This time he returned to the lake with a powerful Maserati Levante SUV, a much faster car than the one used in his last record attempt, fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Winter tyres. The special studded tyres have 474 studs per tyre and are 4 mm long to allow the best grip possible on the frozen lake.
Strict criteria had to be met for the record to meet Guinness World Record guidelines. These included completing a timed run in both directions with specialist recording equipment, set at 100m by a Guinness World Records official. With 400m needed either side so that the Maserati Levante could accelerate and slow down safely on the snow, a total run of approximately 900m was prepared.
The very first out run was recorded at 151.57 km/h. Due to the Guinness World Record stipulations, a return run back was recorded at 147.72 km/h. The two runs were then averaged to give the final Guinness World Record speed of 149.65 km/h.
