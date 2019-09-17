Wiesmann teasing its new 2020 car

Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand new car in 2020. Codenamed Project Gecko, the car will be engineered and built at the original Wiesmann factory in Dülmen, Germany.





Project Gecko is the perfect mix of continuity and contemporary. Many of the elements that gave the Wiesmann MF5 a cult following – such as the distinctive design and luxury features – will remain, while key changes like the all new platform utilising the very latest lightweight technologies will increase performance and ensure the car is fit for the future.

The look of Project Gecko will be familiar to Wiesmann fans as the brand’s iconic design DNA runs through the new car; the project team refer to this being a design evolution rather than revolution.





Wiesmann has also stayed true to its ideals as a brand known for delivering pure drivers’ cars. The new model will be front mid-engined and rear-wheel drive, with perfect 50:50 weight distribution. Power comes from BMW M’s TwinPower Turbo 8-cylinder petrol engine, continuing the historic partnership between Wiesmann and BMW.





The Wiesmann team have worked hard to improve the drive and modernise key features, using cutting-edge technologies to bring the car up to the latest standards so it conforms to regulations in key markets. More technical details on the new car will be revealed over the coming months.





As with previous Wiesmann models, the new car will be hand -built at the original Dülmen factory with several members of the original team working on Project Gecko. Wiesmann will be targeting buyers who want a unique, premium sports car with real stand-out qualities.





A number of key events leading up to the launch will be announced in due course.













