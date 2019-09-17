Home » News » Miscellaneous » Wiesmann teasing its new 2020 car
Wiesmann teasing its new 2020 car
17 September 2019 16:31:55
|Tweet
Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand new car in 2020. Codenamed Project Gecko, the car will be engineered and built at the original Wiesmann factory in Dülmen, Germany.
Project Gecko is the perfect mix of continuity and contemporary. Many of the elements that gave the Wiesmann MF5 a cult following – such as the distinctive design and luxury features – will remain, while key changes like the all new platform utilising the very latest lightweight technologies will increase performance and ensure the car is fit for the future.
The look of Project Gecko will be familiar to Wiesmann fans as the brand’s iconic design DNA runs through the new car; the project team refer to this being a design evolution rather than revolution.
Wiesmann has also stayed true to its ideals as a brand known for delivering pure drivers’ cars. The new model will be front mid-engined and rear-wheel drive, with perfect 50:50 weight distribution. Power comes from BMW M’s TwinPower Turbo 8-cylinder petrol engine, continuing the historic partnership between Wiesmann and BMW.
The Wiesmann team have worked hard to improve the drive and modernise key features, using cutting-edge technologies to bring the car up to the latest standards so it conforms to regulations in key markets. More technical details on the new car will be revealed over the coming months.
As with previous Wiesmann models, the new car will be hand -built at the original Dülmen factory with several members of the original team working on Project Gecko. Wiesmann will be targeting buyers who want a unique, premium sports car with real stand-out qualities.
A number of key events leading up to the launch will be announced in due course.
Wiesmann teasing its new 2020 car Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4, the prototype that previews the upcoming 4 Series
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview ...
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Market News
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...